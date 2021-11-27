Three people shot, including teens, in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were sent to the hospital Friday night after a shooter fired into a home in Palmetto.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports that someone stood on the lawn of a home on the 1600 block of 18th Street Court East in Palmetto and started shooting into bedrooms of the building.

Two of the women shot are 17 years old and the other is 44. They’ve all been taken to a nearby hospital and the sheriff’s office reports they’re in stable condition.

Investigators believe this home was not attacked at random, but was targeted.

