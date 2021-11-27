Advertise With Us
Jacket mornings coming our way!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cooler air is coming back to end November. Our coolest mornings with be Sunday and Tuesday and a jacket might be a good thing to have handy. A few clouds will move in Sunday with a small storm that’s mainly over the Gulf waters. We have a slight chance of a shower Sunday night. Other than that chance, our dry weather pattern continues into December. Temperatures will warm a few degrees by Wednesday as we start the new month.

Most of the country is also quiet. The northeastern U.S. and Great Lakes states will see several storms with mainly snow. Travel weather is perfect on the Suncoast through the weekend and into next week!

Highs
Highs(Station)

No Shave November fighting for kids cancer
No Shave November helping fight kids cancer
A cold front clears the Suncoast
Cooler overnight for the Suncoast