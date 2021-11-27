Half of Americans expected to shop local for Small Business Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Vendors at the Sarasota Farmer’s Market are cashing in on one of their busiest shopping days of the year.

This weekend, those in search of the perfect gift are expected to ditch the mall in favor of local shops.

A survey from LendingTree predicts about half of all Americans will likely buy something local during “Small Business Saturday” and will spend about $300.

“It’s pretty good,” Pea Pellew, the artist behind Pea Productions, said. “It’s going to be a good day for sure.”

A good day means a lot after so many months of turbulence.

First the pandemic pushed many businesses to the edge, and now the supply chain crisis is throwing a massive wrench into production.

Big Top Baskets felt the brunt of both disasters. There wasn’t a farmer’s market to set up shop nearly seven months during 2020. Now, their hats and bags imported from Africa are getting held up overseas.

However, Small Business Saturday is an opportunity to bounce back.

“It’s extremely important,” Serenity Lumpkin said. “The holiday season is one of our biggest, well obviously, one of our biggest seasons, but we end up making the most money and the most profit because we get a lot of tourists. So, it’s the best time to sell.”

Don’t be surprised if local crafts end up in your stocking on Christmas morning.

The LendingTree survey found that about 65% of people are getting at least some gifts from local businesses.

