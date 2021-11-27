A cold front clears the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for a cooler weekend as a cold front is clearing the area. The cold front fully passes through in the overnight and as it does wind will be a bit breezy for Saturday.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny but high temperatures will only be in the lower 70′s, so a few degrees cooler than what we have had over the last few days. Meanwhile, winds will be breezy at times. Out on the waters, winds may pick up to 15 knots, causing 2-3 foot swell. This will create a moderate chop on the waters.

The cooler, lower 70′s will hang around for a few days before we warm back up to the upper 70′s by the end of the week. Sunshine will be in store everyday with no rain chances at this point.

