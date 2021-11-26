Suncoast Humane Society Black Friday Adoption extravaganza underway

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is open for Black Friday and they are offering a $20 adoption fee for their resident animals.

No appointments are necessary. Just come to the shelter to visit and add a new member to your family!

Suncoast Humane Society is located at 6781 San Casa Drive in Englewood. For more information on who you can adopt, check out humane.org

