Suncoast Humane Society Black Friday Adoption extravaganza underway

Suncoast Humane Society Adoption Event
Suncoast Humane Society Adoption Event
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is open for Black Friday and they are offering a $20 adoption fee for their resident animals.

No appointments are necessary. Just come to the shelter to visit and add a new member to your family!

Suncoast Humane Society is located at 6781 San Casa Drive in Englewood. For more information on who you can adopt, check out humane.org

