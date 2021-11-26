Advertise With Us
‘No swim advisory’ lifted at Bird Key Park

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “No Swim” advisory that has been in place at Bird Key Park since Wednesday, November 24 has been lifted.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County received testing results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards. Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at this beach.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches.

Click here for beach water testing results.

When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions.

