Manatee County Animal Services ‘Home for the Holidays’ drive starts tomorrow

Manatee County Animal Services needs blankets to keep their animals warm.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services ‘Home for the Holidays’ drive is helping to find fur-ever homes for some of its residents starting Saturday.

Though MCAS is closed to the public Friday, both locations will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m. There are many ways you can help out:

Fee-waived Adoptions: Visit mymanatee.org/adopt to see all adoptable pets and plan your visit. Appointments are preferred. Fees are waived in lieu of a donation to @friendsofmcas.

Holiday Fostering: http://bit.ly/petemerg to fill out an express foster application. There are short-term foster opportunities for December.

Donate a Gift to a Pet: https://bit.ly/smilefomcas to view the Amazon Wish List created by FoMCAS. You can ship directly to the Palmetto shelter or drop off at both locations.

