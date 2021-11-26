Cooler again into the weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have another quiet day for turkey leftovers today. We’re tracking several cold fronts that will drop south across Florida, mainly bringing ups and downs in our temperatures, but no moisture. Friday is just a few degrees cooler than Thanksgiving day, then even cooler air returns for the weekend. And the cool air lingers through the end of November. We only have one chance for showers, which is the first Saturday in December. Until then, sprinklers are necessary to keep your plants green. Temps warm up again to start December.

Most of the country is also quiet. The northeastern U.S. will get some Friday snow, followed by the Great Lakes states over the weekend. Travel weather is perfect on the Suncoast through the weekend!

