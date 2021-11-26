Cool for Thanksgiving evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Southern Florida had some of the nicest weather for Thanksgiving compared to the rest of the nation. That sunny and calm weather hangs around to to end out the week and head into the weekend.

Friday look for cool temperatures to start of the day but throughout the day, sunshine will warm us up into the mid 70′s. However, in the evening and overnight a cold front moves through. This front is weak and will not have a substantial impact aside from cooler temperatures.

Showers are not likely as the front moves through but high temperatures for the weekend will back down into the lower 70′s with some breezy winds at time.

Temperatures will start to climb back to the mid and upper 70′s by late week.

