The BIRDS Sportsman Finals happening this weekend in Bradenton

The BIRDS Sportsman Finals
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Birds Sportsman Finals are happening Friday through Sunday at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Racers from around Florida are showing off their cars and many took practice runs earlier in the week.

The event kicked off at 1 p.m. on Friday. and will run through Monday. If you are participating, share a photo of your car with us! You can submit them here.

