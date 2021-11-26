The BIRDS Sportsman Finals happening this weekend in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Birds Sportsman Finals are happening Friday through Sunday at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Racers from around Florida are showing off their cars and many took practice runs earlier in the week.

The event kicked off at 1 p.m. on Friday. and will run through Monday. If you are participating, share a photo of your car with us! You can submit them here.

