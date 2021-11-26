Advertise With Us
Attorney: Still no information from law enforcement on missing Laundrie firearm

Steven Bertolino tells ABC7 that law enforcement witnessed the discovery of the missing weapon
The FBI confirming remains found in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie tells ABC7 that law enforcement witnessed the discovery of a missing weapon the day that they reported their son missing and that the whereabouts of that weapon are still unknown.

Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the homicide of Gabrielle Petito, was found deceased in Myakkahatchee Reserve in October. His cause of death was ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Attorney Steven Bertolino tells ABC7 that media reports saying the Laundries did not immediately inform law enforcement about the missing weapon are inaccurate.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie voluntarily surrendered all guns in their home to law enforcement on Sept. 17. At that time it was discovered that one handgun was not in its case,” Bertolino told ABC7.

Bertolino says law enforcement was in the home with the parents at the time the gun case was opened and witnessed the discovery of the missing weapon. Sept. 17 was the same date that Brian was reported missing.

“Both law enforcement and myself felt it best for that information to not be public,” explained Bertolino.

After the discovery of Brian’s remains, Bertolino says he has not been informed by law enforcement or the FBI if a firearm was discovered at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

