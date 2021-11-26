103-year-old North Port woman in critical condition after crash in Sarasota County

Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 103-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash in Sarasota County.

The crash happened on U.S. 41 and Ortiz Boulevard around 9 a.m. on Friday.

A vehicle driven by a 68-year-old female was driving east on U.S. 41. She was trying to make a left turn onto Ortiz Boulevard.

A second vehicle, driven by a 27-year-old male, was driving west on U.S. 41. The first vehicle turned left in front of the second vehicle, causing the crash. Then, that second vehicle turned and crashed into the front of a third vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man.

The 103-year-old was in the first vehicle with the 68-year-old female. There was also a 65-year-old female passenger in the third vehicle.

Both individuals in the first vehicle have suffered critical injuries, while the 27-year-old was uninjured and the individuals in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released. Everyone involved in the crash lives in North Port.

We will provide more details as they become available.

