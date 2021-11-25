So what’s open on Thanksgiving?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A lot of establishments are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday but sometimes, even on holidays, you need to pick up a few forgotten items. Publix, Target and Walmart may be closed...but here are a few spots that are open. Hours may be limited.

Fresh Market -

CVS: CVS Pharmacies will be open but you may want to check your individual store for hours.

Sprouts Fresh Market - Open from 7 a.m. until 4p.m.

Walgreens: Walgreens locations will be open but hours may vary. Check here for hours.

Whole Foods: Thanksgiving hours will vary by store, you may want to check here for hours.

