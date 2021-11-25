Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

So what’s open on Thanksgiving?

Whole Foods now delivering in the Jackson area!
(tcw-wlbt)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A lot of establishments are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday but sometimes, even on holidays, you need to pick up a few forgotten items. Publix, Target and Walmart may be closed...but here are a few spots that are open. Hours may be limited.

Fresh Market -

CVS: CVS Pharmacies will be open but you may want to check your individual store for hours.

Sprouts Fresh Market - Open from 7 a.m. until 4p.m.

Walgreens: Walgreens locations will be open but hours may vary. Check here for hours.

Whole Foods: Thanksgiving hours will vary by store, you may want to check here for hours.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The line for pie pick-up Wednesday morning.
Watch: The line for pies is a Sarasota tradition
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted in Suncoast restaurant after Fox interview
Bird Key Park
Bird Key Beach closed to swimmers

Latest News

Truck flips on I-75
Truck flips into median on I-75 NB near MM 210
Gabby Petito’s mother tweets tribute to daughter on Thanksgiving
Gov. Ron DeSantis releases Thanksgiving message
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids