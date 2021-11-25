Salvation Army Sarasota to serve Thanksgiving meal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army in Sarasota will be serving a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one.

The center, located at 1400 Tenth Street, will be serving lunch from 11am - 1pm for program residents and 1pm-3pm for their neighbors.

Everyone deserves a delicious meal with all the fixings. Learn more about their mission here.

