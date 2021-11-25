Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Salvation Army Sarasota to serve Thanksgiving meal

(wwny)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Salvation Army in Sarasota will be serving a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one.

The center, located at 1400 Tenth Street, will be serving lunch from 11am - 1pm for program residents and 1pm-3pm for their neighbors.

Everyone deserves a delicious meal with all the fixings. Learn more about their mission here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The line for pie pick-up Wednesday morning.
Watch: The line for pies is a Sarasota tradition
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted in Suncoast restaurant after Fox interview
Bird Key Park
Bird Key Beach closed to swimmers

Latest News

North Port's Solid Waste workers were ready to party
North Port Solid Waste workers dance their way to Thanksgiving holiday
The Manatee High School Sugar Canes are participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
Manatee High School Sugar Canes make Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday November 25
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Thursday November 25
graphic
A little warmer for Thanksgiving (Up to 375° if you’re a turkey!)