Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Perfect weather for Thanksgiving!

Another cold front late Friday
Staying cool through midweek next week
Staying cool through midweek next week(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Something everyone should be thankful for this Thanksgiving is the weather. We are expecting to see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s and low humidity. Winds will be much lighter than we’ve seen lately as they will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

For Friday we will see a slight increase in cloudiness later in the day as another cold front begins to move in. This front won’t bring much in terms of rain with only a 10% chance for few isolated showers late in the day. The high on Friday will be right around 75 degrees. Friday night the winds will turn to the NNW and bring in some cooler air for the weekend.

Couple of cold fronts heading our way to keep things cool next week
Couple of cold fronts heading our way to keep things cool next week(WWSB)

The low on Saturday will be in the low mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. The high on Saturday will only warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our normal high is 78 degrees so it will be cooler than normal.

Sunday we start off chilly with lows in the low 50′s and warm to 72 degrees. We should see plenty of sunshine in the morning with some increase in cloudiness later in the day as another cold front approaches and brings a slight increase in cloudiness. There is a 20% chance for a few showers late in the day, while the majority of the day will be nice.

Monday high pressure will build in behind the front and keep things cool once again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News Weather Wednesday 11/24/2021
WWSB ABC7 News Weather Wednesday 11/24/2021

Most Read

Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted in Suncoast restaurant after Fox interview
The line for pie pick-up Wednesday morning.
Watch: The line for pies is a Sarasota tradition
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Autopsy results released for Brian Laundrie.
North Port community not surprised at Laundrie autopsy results

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News Weather Wednesday 11/24/2021
WWSB ABC7 News Weather Wednesday 11/24/2021
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast
A warming trend starts today despite the cold start
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm November 23, 2021
Chilly start on Wednesday
The chill is on for the Suncoast