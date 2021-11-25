Perfect weather for Thanksgiving!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Something everyone should be thankful for this Thanksgiving is the weather. We are expecting to see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s and low humidity. Winds will be much lighter than we’ve seen lately as they will be out of the ENE at 5-10 mph.

For Friday we will see a slight increase in cloudiness later in the day as another cold front begins to move in. This front won’t bring much in terms of rain with only a 10% chance for few isolated showers late in the day. The high on Friday will be right around 75 degrees. Friday night the winds will turn to the NNW and bring in some cooler air for the weekend.

Couple of cold fronts heading our way to keep things cool next week (WWSB)

The low on Saturday will be in the low mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. The high on Saturday will only warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Our normal high is 78 degrees so it will be cooler than normal.

Sunday we start off chilly with lows in the low 50′s and warm to 72 degrees. We should see plenty of sunshine in the morning with some increase in cloudiness later in the day as another cold front approaches and brings a slight increase in cloudiness. There is a 20% chance for a few showers late in the day, while the majority of the day will be nice.

Monday high pressure will build in behind the front and keep things cool once again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

