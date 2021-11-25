Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Nearly 3K runners take off in the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park

Florida Turkey Trot medals!
Florida Turkey Trot medals!(Nathan Benderson Park)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Before sitting down to a hearty Thanskgiving feast, nearly 3,000 runners ran, sashayed, jogged, walked and limped 3.1 miles.

It was the fourth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix was at Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park this morning. ABC7 was also a proud media sponsor of this event.

The course included the final mile up the exclusive floating wave attenuation system in the middle of the park’s Cooper Creek Lake.

At the finish line, everyone received a finisher’s medal as well as sweet treats from Publix and Der Dutchman, and mimosas and cider from Gold Coast Distributors and juice for the kids. Heralded as the premier Thanksgiving-morning running event on the Suncoast, the 5K also included a kids dash for the little ones.

The Florida Turkey Trot is a partnership of Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run, The Runner’s Superstore. The event benefits the park’s nonprofit operator and the Big Bill Foundation

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The line for pie pick-up Wednesday morning.
Watch: The line for pies is a Sarasota tradition
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted in Suncoast restaurant after Fox interview
Bird Key Park
Bird Key Beach closed to swimmers

Latest News

Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time
Truck flips on I-75
Truck flips into median on I-75 NB near MM 210
Gabby Petito’s mother tweets tribute to daughter on Thanksgiving
So what’s open on Thanksgiving?