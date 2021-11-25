Nearly 3K runners take off in the Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Before sitting down to a hearty Thanskgiving feast, nearly 3,000 runners ran, sashayed, jogged, walked and limped 3.1 miles.

It was the fourth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix was at Sarasota’s Nathan Benderson Park this morning. ABC7 was also a proud media sponsor of this event.

The course included the final mile up the exclusive floating wave attenuation system in the middle of the park’s Cooper Creek Lake.

At the finish line, everyone received a finisher’s medal as well as sweet treats from Publix and Der Dutchman, and mimosas and cider from Gold Coast Distributors and juice for the kids. Heralded as the premier Thanksgiving-morning running event on the Suncoast, the 5K also included a kids dash for the little ones.

The Florida Turkey Trot is a partnership of Nathan Benderson Park and Fit2Run, The Runner’s Superstore. The event benefits the park’s nonprofit operator and the Big Bill Foundation

