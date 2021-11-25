Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee High School Sugar Canes make Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance

The Manatee High School Sugar Canes are participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.
The Manatee High School Sugar Canes are participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.(Teri Bennett)
By Summer Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee High School Sugar Canes are participating in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

A group of seniors travelled from Bradenton to New York City to take part in the 95th event.

“It’s amazing that I get to perform in something that I’ve been watching since I was a child,” said Jordan Rydzinski, a Manatee High School Sugar Cane, who is a senior at the school.

Those participating said they are thrilled at the opportunity to get to do this.

“We’ve made some new friends and the energy here is amazing,” said Anabelle Bennett, a Manatee High School Sugar Cane.

In addition to getting to participate in this year’s parade, they also got to enjoy the city.

All went sightseeing together.

“I love New York,” said Bennett.  “I’m just so happy to be here and be doing what I love, not just sightseeing.  Dancing, meeting all these people, it’s just amazing.”

It’s an experience they said they’ll never forget.

