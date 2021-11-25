Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
A little warmer for Thanksgiving (Up to 375° if you’re a turkey!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our quiet Thanksgiving weather continues on the Suncoast. Several cold fronts will drop south across Florida, mainly bringing ups and downs in our temperatures. Today is an “up” day, then slightly cooler air returns for the weekend. We only have one chance for showers, which is Sunday night, and even that chance would be small, isolated showers. Temps warm up again to start December next week, but the dry pattern continues for us.

Most of the country is also quiet. The northeastern U.S. will get some Friday snow, followed by the Great Lakes states over the weekend. 100% guarantee - no snow on the Suncoast!

