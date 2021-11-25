Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Gov. Ron DeSantis releases Thanksgiving message

(Source: WESH via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis released a Thanskgiving message to residents of Florida, wishing everyone health and happiness.

“While we face serious challenges in our country, I hope you will join me in enjoying some time with loved ones and taking some time to be thankful for the many blessings we all have,” the governor stated.

The governor also shared a photo with his family and urged everyone to not burn the turkey.

