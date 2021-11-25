Gov. Ron DeSantis releases Thanksgiving message

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis released a Thanskgiving message to residents of Florida, wishing everyone health and happiness.

“While we face serious challenges in our country, I hope you will join me in enjoying some time with loved ones and taking some time to be thankful for the many blessings we all have,” the governor stated.

The governor also shared a photo with his family and urged everyone to not burn the turkey.

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, the outpouring of love and support from people across our great state, three beautiful, healthy children, and the bright future before Florida.



Have a Happy Thanksgiving and don't burn the turkey! pic.twitter.com/xBBiNxvH8S — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 25, 2021

