Gabby Petito’s mother tweets tribute to daughter on Thanksgiving

(Source: FBI)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nichole Schmidt has described herself as a mom on a mission, following the tragic death of her daughter Gabby Petito.

On this Thanksgiving, she tweeted in memory of her daughter, saying she was thankful to have had her in her life.

“Gabby will forever remind me to be grateful for every moment, every breath, and every memory. I will cherish what I’ve had, and have in the present, always. Live with love, laughter and gratitude, " Schmidt wrote.

Gabby’s family established a foundation in their daughter’s name to help in other missing person cases. She included a link in the tweet if you would like to donate.

