A warming trend starts today despite the cold start

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures this morning were generally in the upper 40s, which made the morning the coldest in months. The last time we dropped to an official low temperature of 49 was in April.

The good news for fans of warmer temperatures will be that a warm-up starts this afternoon. Our high temperature will be warmer than yesterday by about 6 degrees and tomorrow will be warmer still. This warming trend will come to an abrupt end on Friday when the next cold front moves in.

The next cold front on Friday will pass by dry. However, it will drive in another shot of cooler, but not cold, air. This will drop our temperatures from the mid-70s on Friday to a series of days in the low 70s with comfortable humidity. We will stay dry into next week.

