Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child rescued after near-drowning incident

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that responders were called out after reports of a small child nearly drowning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers and EMS responded to a near drowning in the 5400 block of 36th Ct East. The child was conscious and breathing

Afterwards, the child was transported to an area hospital. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted in Suncoast restaurant after Fox interview
Publix limiting purchases of certain items because of supply issues
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Dick Vitale perseveres despite 2nd cancer diagnosis, says he will keep fighting
Venice's holiday parade route.
City of Venice announces holiday parade route

Latest News

Manatee County Tax Collector
Manatee County’s 2021 Property Tax 4% Discount Ends December 2
Be cautious with online purchases, experts say
The line for pie pick-up Wednesday morning.
Watch: The line for pies is a Sarasota tradition
SRQ
Check flight status before you head to the airport