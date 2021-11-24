Sheriff: Child rescued after near-drowning incident

ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirms that responders were called out after reports of a small child nearly drowning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers and EMS responded to a near drowning in the 5400 block of 36th Ct East. The child was conscious and breathing

Afterwards, the child was transported to an area hospital. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

