North Port community reacts to Brian Laundrie’s autopsy results

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Visitors came to the new Gabby Petito bench memorial in North Port after hearing the news on Tuesday about Brian Laundrie. Autopsy results revealed that he committed suicide. The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

“I just think he was a coward, he didn’t want to take responsibility for his own actions in what he did,” said Barbara Whitman, a snowbird from Pennsylvania. “I feel sorry for the parents.”

Many residents ABC7 talked with say they are not shocked that Brian Laundrie took his own life.

“I suspected that’s what happened because they were looking for so long in the woods, it eventually made sense,” said John Vella, a North Port resident.

Laundrie’s parents have yet to talk about this. Their attorney continues to do all the talking. There’s hope this news will bring some closure for both families

“Closure that they both know where their children are and they’re found, they could have that part,” said Whitman. “But I don’t think that it’ll be complete closure to either family.”

