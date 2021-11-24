Manatee County’s 2021 Property Tax 4% Discount Ends December 2

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Dec. 2, 2021 is the last day to receive the 4% discount for 2021 Manatee County property tax payments; online payments may be made until 11:59 p.m.

Mailed payments must be postmarked that day to receive the 4% discount. Drop boxes are available until 5 p.m. at the DeSoto, Lakewood Ranch, and North River Tax Collector offices. As with mailed payments, the customer’s check will serve as the receipt.

You can avoid the post office by filing your taxes online at taxcollector.com .

All Manatee County land, home and/or business owners should have received a tax bill, unless the gross tax is less than $15. If a tax bill was not received, visit taxcollector.com to obtain the amount due. The website allows taxpayers to access property tax records, print duplicate tax bills, pay by e-check (no transaction fee) or credit card (third party vendor processing fee), print a receipt and receive an email confirmation of payment. Customers can also sign up to receive email alerts regarding taxes on taxcollector.com. The Central Library has computers available for those who need access to one.

The next discount period (3%) ends December 31.

The Tax Collector’s Office must receive delinquent tax payments for any prior tax year no later than 5 p.m. on December 31 to qualify for the December payoff amount. The current year 2021 taxes are not considered delinquent until April 1, 2022.

Tax Collector offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday November 25 and Friday November 26, the Christmas holiday Thursday December 23 and Friday December 24, and on Friday December 31 for the New Year holiday.

Appointments are required for in-person services and services are offered for Manatee County residents only. Visit taxcollector.com to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.