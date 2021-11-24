Advertise With Us
Manatee County Salvation Army announces Thanksgiving Dinner time

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s Salvation Army in Bradenton will serve Thanksgiving Dinner outdoors Thursday in takeaway containers.

The dinner will be served outside from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25. They will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal in to-go containers out of an abundance of caution due to COVID.

 “We just felt that it was better to be cautious again this year and no open our dining room yet to the community.  The same will happen on Christmas.  Dinner will happen at noon and we will serve ham, mashed potatoes, etc.,” reads a release from the organization.

