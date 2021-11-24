Advertise With Us
Man accused of killing daughter, injuring wife with baseball bat is found dead in N.J.

By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VOORHEES, N.J. (KYW) – A New Jersey man charged with killing his daughter and assaulting his wife was found dead Tuesday morning.

The dramatic turn of events has shaken the family’s Voorhees neighborhood.

“I’m definitely scared,” neighbor Kara Morley said. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night.”

Gregory Kelemen, 57, was facing a first-degree murder charge after being accused of fatally beating his 22-year-old daughter, Katie Kelemen, with a baseball bat inside their home Monday morning.

“They’re a nice family,” neighbor Tony Mascino said. “You just don’t expect that to happen, especially when you know them your whole life. It’s very tragic; it’s very heartbreaking.”

Kelemen also faced a charge of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his wife.

Court papers state she was sleeping and “awakened by her husband Gregory Kelemen, when he began striking her with a baseball bat,” adding “during that assault Gregory Kelemen was saying, ‘I can’t take it anymore.’”

“Beyond sickening, that’s for sure,” neighbor Nick Bennett said. “Such a nice family, looked like they were always doing things together, going for a walk, bringing in groceries, little things like that.”

The search for Kelemen ended Tuesday about a mile away from his home, where he was found dead from a single gunshot wound.

Authorities are investigating the incident. There’s no word yet on exactly what led up to the deadly attack.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

