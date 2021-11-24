Advertise With Us
HAIR performances canceled through Sunday at Asolo Rep Theatre

Asolo Theatre
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - HAIR performances at Asolo Rep Theatre have been canceled through Sunday, Nov. 28 due to positive COVID-19 cases.

According to theatre officials, several members of the company have tested positive for the virus. Due to this, the theatre is “taking this action to help safeguard everyone involved with the production.”

This time will allow for those who tested positive to quarantine and recover.

“Our priority remains the well-being of our artists, staff, and audiences, and we will continue to follow strict health and safety protocols as we strive to return the live theatre experience to our indoor stage.”

All performances are scheduled to start on Tuesday, Nov. 30, and continue through Jan. 1, 2022.

If you have tickets for one of the performances affected, click here to schedule a call with the theatre.

