Discovering the Suncoast - How Sarasota changed golf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The colony of Sarasota was founded in 1886 by Scottish immigrant John Gillespie, Jr. And the biggest investors in the colony were John Gillespie, Sr. and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Gillespie Jr. built the roads, hotels, and golf courses. Lots of golf courses. You’ve probably driven on what used to be the first golf course in Florida. Then 40 years later, Sarasota turned the golfing world upside down and changed the game of golf!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.