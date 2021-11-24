Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Discovering the Suncoast - How Sarasota changed golf

Golf changed Florida - Then Sarasota changed the game!
By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The colony of Sarasota was founded in 1886 by Scottish immigrant John Gillespie, Jr. And the biggest investors in the colony were John Gillespie, Sr. and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Gillespie Jr. built the roads, hotels, and golf courses. Lots of golf courses. You’ve probably driven on what used to be the first golf course in Florida. Then 40 years later, Sarasota turned the golfing world upside down and changed the game of golf!

