The chill is on for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People will be busting out the jackets for Wednesday morning at least as temperatures drop into the 40s for most everyone. We will see low 50s on the barrier islands. It will still be breezy with winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph making it feel even colder to start the day. There will be plenty of sunshine however and which will allow temperatures will warm into the low 70′s. Still cool but a nice afternoon.

Still cool to start but much warmer than Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid 50′s. We will see a beautiful Thanksgiving with a high right around 77 degrees and a couple of degrees cooler than that at the beaches. There will be abundant sunshine throughout the day. Winds will be out of the NNE at 5-10 mph so not as windy for Thursday.

Friday looks good with mostly sunny skies through the morning with partly cloudy skies developing in advance of the next cold front which will move through during the late afternoon and through the early evening. The high on Friday will be in the mid 70′s. There is a 10% chance for a passing shower as the cold front moves through. This front will chill things out for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be cool with highs in the upper 60′s to low 70′s with plenty of sunshine and no chance for rain as very dry air moves in. If your heading out to the Venice Holiday parade on Saturday evening bring a jacket as temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

Beautiful Thanksgiving Day (WWSB)

Monday it stays cool with highs only in the low 70′s and low in the low to mid 50s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 15-20 knots during the morning and subsiding to 10 knots later in the day. A small craft advisory is in effect for waters until Noon. Seas will be 3-4 feet offshore and 1-2 feet in the intercoastal water ways.

