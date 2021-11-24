Check flight status before you head to the airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As we prepare for some of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, it is always good to check itinerary before you head to the airport.

While many people take to the road, Suncoast and the Tampa Bay area have plenty of flights. It’s always good to keep an eye on flight status screens and to get to your airport early to avoid long waits in the TSA lines. So far this Wednesday before Thanksgiving, there aren’t many delays reported.

If you are flying out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, you can check flight status here.

If you are flying out of Tampa International, click here.

You can check flight status for St. Pete-Clearwater here.

You can check Punta Gorda flight status here.

And as always, check what requirements your airline may require in terms of COVID-19 requirements.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.