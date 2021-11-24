Advertise With Us
Be cautious with online purchases, experts say

(KAIT 8)
By Kelsie Cairns
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pause before you purchase!

Black Friday sales have been going on all month long, and that means just about everyone is buying something online.

But, those online purchases can be risky this time of year, says the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“Now that we are in the holiday season, we’re seeing all those consumer goods the things that folk want to get for their family and friends. That perfect gift,” said Frank Cullen, a vice president within the Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center. “With supply chain issues, limited supply, and increased demand, consumers are going to really try to find that gift any way they can.”

Cyber Monday, another big spending day, is right around the corner. The Chamber says you need to make sure what you are buying is legit, and not a pricy dupe.

You also need to make sure that where you are buying from is legit. Trust your gut when you go to checkout online.

One way to make sure all is good? Buy from sellers whose websites that have an “s” in the web address.

When you see “https” or a little lock icon that means the website is secure.

If you are shopping on an international marketplace like Amazon or Etsy, look for those sellers who are “verified” or have honest and reasonable return policies, the chamber says.

