Aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtle hatchling

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WWSB) - Biologists from Clearwater Marine Aquarium released a successfully rescued and rehabilitated green sea turtle hatchling Tuesday into the Gulf of Mexico.

The hatchling was rescued by the aquarium’s sea turtle nesting team during daily patrols when injuries to his head were observed.

After a month at the facility’s rehabilitation center, this hatchling was cleared to return home.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, green sea turtle nesting is primarily concentrated along the central-east and southeast coast of Florida making this rescue, rehabilitation and release a rare event.

