Winn Dixie limits turkeys to one per person

ABC7 Staff
Nov. 23, 2021
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Supply shortages have caused difficulties in finding certain items for Thanksgiving feasts. Consumers have reported not being able to find holiday staples.

Winn Dixie stores announced that they will only allow one turkey per customer.

Meredith Hurley, Director of PR & Community at Southeastern Grocers, released a statement on the Winn Dixie stores in the West Florida Region.

“Our well-experienced supply chain team continues to update our stocking plans throughout each day to ensure that popular Thanksgiving essentials are available and on shelf for our customers this season. e have a purchase limit of one turkey per customer to help all families have an opportunity to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year. We do not have a limit on other items throughout the store, and we feel confident in our ability to provide the essential items our customers need for their special feast. Additionally, we have committed to donating 5,000 turkeys and sides to make traditional Thanksgiving meals to those most impacted by the pandemic and rising costs of living throughout our footprint, including 100 turkeys, holiday sides and fresh produce donated to families right here in Tampa Bay in partnership with the USO.,” Hurley wrote.

