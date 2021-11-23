Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota County Fire urges caution as families prepare Thanksgiving dinner

((Source: Taylor Clark, KFVS))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Kitchen fires happen and many times they can be mild, but in some situations they can quickly escalate.

That is especially true when it comes to frying turkeys! It’s important to keep a close eye on all electronic appliances and to make sure you are following safety tips.

  • Stay in the kitchen while food is cooking or turn off the stove when you leave the room.
  • Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves that can catch fire if they come into contact with flame or electric burners. Also, keep objects like pot holders, oven mitts, utensils and food packaging away from the stove top.
  • Keep children three feet away from cooking areas and turn pot handles inward to reduce the risk of knocking them over.
  • Clean up food and grease from burners, the stove top and oven.

You can also find additional fire safety information here.

