Relief coming to families who lost homes in Bradenton fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Relief is on the way to the 16 families who lost their homes to the Aaron Lake Apartments fire earlier in November.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge is getting ready to send out checks after the GoFundMe he created to help the families wrapped up. In a few weeks, the fundraiser picked up $18,765 through 200 online donations, with $1,000 of that coming from an anonymous donor.

“We were really impressed and overwhelmed by the amount of support it received,” Van Ostenbridge said.

That money will be cut evenly between the 16 families. So, each household will get a little more than $1,100.

It’s not enough to undo this disaster, but everything helps.

We met with the Hawkins family last week where they talked about the flood of community support. All six members of that family were injured when their home was completely destroyed by the fire.

“Everyone’s just come together,” Kevin Hawkins said. “It’s awesome seeing that. We’re getting there, man.”

Getting closer and closer to back to normal. Van Ostenbridge said that’s what he’s hoping for when the money gets into the hands of the families later this week.

“I hope it enables them to have a happy thanksgiving,” he said. “I also hope it enables them to replace some of their possessions that were lost in the fire.”

Its’ come at a fitting time. Thanksgiving is all about gratitude and these families are surely grateful that so many people are helping them put a new roof over their heads.

