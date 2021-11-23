Get ready for a chill as coldest air of season moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Say goodbye to the 80s for at least the next 7 days. Temperatures will stay below average through early next week. Now Thanksgiving looks to be really nice with lows in the mid 50s and then warm into the mid 70s. That is still below average which is 79 for a high and 59 for a low. Another rather dry cold front moves through on Friday chilling things out for the weekend with highs only in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures (WWSB)

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s with a strong wind from the north it will feel a little chilly. With a steady north wind temperatures will not warm much with highs running some 10 degrees below average. The high on Tuesday only around 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 in the morning subsiding to 5-10 later in the day.

Temperatures plunge into the 40s for Weds. A.M. (WWSB)

Wednesday morning grab your jackets as lows will be down in the mid 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 at the beaches. We will see plenty of sunshine with a nice finish with a high of 75.

We will all be thankful for the weather on Thanksgiving with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. The low on Thursday will be in the in the upper 50s and a high around 77 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday we will see some increase in cloudiness with a high in the mid to upper 70s before the next cold front blows through. There won’t be enough moisture for much rain as this front pushes through. The rain chance is only at 20% for a passing shower or two.

For the weekend we will see plenty of sunshine with highs 6 to 8 degrees below average with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

For boaters on Tuesday not the best of weather with seas running 3 to 5 feet and winds out of the N at 20 knots to start the day and then subsiding to 10-15 knots by the afternoon. Waters will be choppy out in the Gulf and moderate chop in the intercoastal waterways.

