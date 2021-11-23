A cold night is on the way for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yesterday’s cold front has pushed to the south and winds have shifted to the north. Dry and cool air has moved in and high temperatures will be held to the upper 60s by a breezy north wind. The dry air will ensure a very chilly night as well, with lows in the 40s tonight, it will be the coldest night we have had in seven months.

A warm-up will start tomorrow as our winds shift to the northeast. The easterly component of the wind will help to slowly boot high temperatures to the upper 70s by Thanksgiving Day. The humidity will remain comfortable but rise enough to warm our nights by about 10 degrees on Thanksgiving morning, into the upper 50s.

Friday will see another cold front that will bring in another shot of cool air and keep the weekend highs in the low 70s. Its a very nice forecast for the next seven days.

