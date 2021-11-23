Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Broken sanitary sewer line causing lane closures on SR 70 west near Lockwood Ridge

Lane Closures
Lane Closures(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a broken sewer line, there will be several lane closures on SR 70 west near Lockwood Ridge Road.

Emergency utility work is required on a sanitary sewer line in SR 70, directly west of Lockwood Ridge Rd/45th St E.

Various lanes will be closed starting Tuesday. Signs for detours will be posted. Alternate routes may also be used via 63rd or 44th Avenues east. Those roads run parallel to the affected area.

The middle lane will be closed until late Sunday November 28th.

Visit FDOT District One on www.swflroads.com, or Twitter at @MyFDOT_SWFL, or facebook.com/MyFDOTSWFL to stay informed of any changes.

