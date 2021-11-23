Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Concerns over rising gas prices are now demanding some action.

Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced a plan to help drive down how much people are paying at the pump by authorizing use of 50 million barrels of oil from the nation’s petroleum reserve.

The U.S. consumed about 21 million barrels of oil a day in September, so this release would be used up in less than three days at that rate.

Democrats on Capitol Hill praised the move to ease the financial burden on middle class families.

We saw critical statements from Republicans like Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) even publicly opposed this move.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau asked Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm about the criticism.

Granholm said, “The president’s policies have nothing to do with gas prices. As you see today, it is solely oil on a global market. Countries all around the world are seeing the same phenomenon, which is why a number of countries that have also strategic petroleum reserves are going to release some of their supply as well to bring down prices. So those arguments are simply not true.”

Granholm said fuel from the reserve will begin moving into the marketplace in the next few weeks. She said it’s not exactly known how far prices at the pump will fall by Christmas.

The United Kingdom, India, China, South Korea, and Japan have all also agreed to release parts of their own petroleum reserves to try and bring prices down globally.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Laundrie death ruled a suicide by gun, medical examiner confirms
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Publix limiting purchases of certain items because of supply issues
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
U.S. 41 was still closed at 9:45 a.m.
Crash closes U.S. 41 at I-275 intersection for hours

Latest News

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson presides over the opening of a special legislative...
Florida Legislature close to setting limits on vaccine mandates
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Lakeland, announced the state is suing the federal government of...
DeSantis officially opens reelection campaign
Ron DeSantis held a campaign-style event Wednesday in West Palm Beach.
DeSantis pushing for more election reforms
Prosecutors charged Artiles in March with felony campaign fraud charges, saying he secretly...
Florida ethics panel recommends $20k fine for sham candidate
Sign for voting
Early voting in Venice city election to begin Oct. 25