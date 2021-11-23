Attorney: More information on Brian Laundrie’s autopsy coming soon

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Steven Bertolino, attorney for the Laundrie family, says we may learn more about the death of Brian Laundrie in the coming days.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Petito disappeared after a cross-country road trip. Shortly afterwards, Brian returned to North Port in her van. The pair had been documenting the trip on social media when the posting abruptly stopped in late August.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Brian Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17 though it was later determined there was confusion in the last date he was seen. His parents told authorities he went on a hike in Carlton Reserve on Sept. 14, but then said they miscalculated and that he had been missing since Sept. 13.

After several weeks of searching, his remains were found near some of his belongings. The area in which the remains had been found was previously covered in water.

Brian Laundrie's cause of death is in question after his remains were found in Carlton Reserve in Florida last week.

Bertolino suspects that the media may learn Brian’s cause of death sometime this week. Thus far, the cause of death has been a mystery.

The remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist and Bertolino told ABC7 on Monday that results should be coming soon.

“Today or tomorrow, I’m told,” said Bertolino.

