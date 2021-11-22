Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Venice announces holiday office, trash schedules

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26 for the observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected in the city on Thanksgiving Day. All materials (garbage, yard waste and recyclables) will be picked up on customers’ next regular collection day, which is Monday, Nov. 29.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on Friday, Nov. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 27. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.

City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m.

In the event of utilities service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

