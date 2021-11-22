Suncoast Humane Society to host its ‘Black Furday’ event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is celebrating its own version of Black Friday!

On November 26, Suncoast Humane is holding its Black Furday celebrations, where all adoptions are just $20! It’s the biggest adoption day of the holiday season, so check out humane.org to see who you could bring home! No appointments are necessary.

If you aren’t sure you want to adopt...there are plenty of ways to help. You can foster! Foster families get all the supplies needed for your animal!

Visit humane.org to see all of their cute faces. If you’re interested in fostering a dog, cat, or small critter this holiday, contact foster@humane.org or call 941-474-7884 ext. 410.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.