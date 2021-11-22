Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast Humane Society to host its ‘Black Furday’ event

Suncoast Humane Society Adoption Event
Suncoast Humane Society Adoption Event
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast Humane Society is celebrating its own version of Black Friday!

On November 26, Suncoast Humane is holding its Black Furday celebrations, where all adoptions are just $20! It’s the biggest adoption day of the holiday season, so check out humane.org to see who you could bring home! No appointments are necessary.

If you aren’t sure you want to adopt...there are plenty of ways to help. You can foster! Foster families get all the supplies needed for your animal!

Visit humane.org to see all of their cute faces. If you’re interested in fostering a dog, cat, or small critter this holiday, contact foster@humane.org or call 941-474-7884 ext. 410.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito STILL
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, Part 4
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Protest on Rittenhouse verdict scheduled to be held Sunday in Sarasota
North Port residents react to autopsy results for Gabby Petito.
The search for answers: Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Asolo Theatre
Asolo Repertory Theatre cancels Saturday’s performance of Hair
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Panhandle couple wages legal battle over Trump banner fines
Publix limiting purchases of certain items because of supply issues
Petito case costly to North Port taxpayers, records show
Memorial Bench for Gabby Petito
Bench in honor of Gabrielle Petito installed in North Park