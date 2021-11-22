Publix limiting purchases of certain items because of supply issues

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Publix shoppers waiting until the last minute for to shop for Thanksgiving may be in for a surprise.

The Lakeland-based grocery chain says they will be setting purchase limits on certain items because of supply shortages.

“Due to ongoing supply issues and increased holiday demand, and to best serve the majority of our customers, purchase limits have been set for items in certain sections,” Publix spokeswoman Maria Brous told ABC7

The items include:

Canned cranberry sauce

Jarred gravy

Canned pie filling

Canola and vegetable oil

Cream cheese

Bacon

Rolled breakfast sausage

Paper napkins

Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

Bath tissue

Refrigerated snacks (lunchable type items)

Sports drinks

Aseptic type juices (Capri Sun)

Canned cat food (variety packs)

Refrigerated pet food

Stores will have signs informing customers that they are limited to buying two of any individual item on the list, Brous said.

