Patchy fog develops overnight

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Saturday brought a few isolated showers but they were quick and light in nature. Those showers are dwindling for the overnight.

Overnight expect partly cloudy skies along with some patchy fog. Fog will develop in the early hours of Monday, inland regions could see more dense fog than the coast. That fog will burn off through the morning.

Two cold fronts will make their way through in the beginning of the week, the first one may bring a few isolated showers Monday morning. Meanwhile, the second front moving in around Tuesday, it will bring cooler air and strong winds. This means boating will be quite bumpy with swells on the waters anywhere between 3-5 feet on Tuesday,

As we approach Thanksgiving, sunshine and calmer winds return along with temperatures in the mid to upper 70′s.

