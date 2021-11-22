Front moves past today and the Suncoast will turn cooler

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm moist air remains in place this morning with two cold fronts moving into the state.

Showers and thunderstorms are being triggered in North Florida this morning by the fronts. As they sink south into our area today we will squeeze out about a 30% chance for showers. The rainfall will be relatively light in nature over the Suncoast, unlike areas of the panhandle where stronger storms are possible.

By the second half of the day will feature breezy winds and a small craft advisory will be issued this evening through Tuesday. Rain chances will go to zero by the evening and tomorrow morning you will wake to clear skies and cooler temperatures in the 50s.

Tomorrow high pressure will build in and the skies will be sunny but the temperatures will be about ten degrees cooler. A slow warming trend will take place through Wednesday and hold in the mid-to-upper 70s into Thanksgiving Day with extremely comfortable dry air in place. A second cold front will move in Friday will little to no rain chance but keep us in the cooler and drier air for the weekend.

