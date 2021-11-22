Advertise With Us
Florida man spotted with Pelosi lectern pleads guilty

Man Who Took Lectern from Parrish
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Florida man photographed carrying a lectern belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty for his part in the riot.

Court records show that 36-year-old Adam Johnson pleaded guilty Monday in Washington federal court to one count of entering or remaining in any restricted building. Federal prosecutors have agreed not to seek prison time for the Parrish man, but a judge will make a final decision at a hearing scheduled for Feb. 25. A plea agreement recommends that Johnson pay $500 restitution for his share of the damage.

Prosecutors have said the riot caused nearly $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol.(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

