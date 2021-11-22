Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
DeSantis asks Legislature to cut gas taxes in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Daytona Beach Monday
Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Daytona Beach Monday(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he will push for the Florida Legislature to lower gas prices in Florida cutting the state gas tax by $1 billion.

He says his proposal will lower gas taxes 25 cents a gallon. DeSantis also said his administration has been talking to major gas station chains including Buc-ee’s, Wawa and Race Trac, who have said they will also lower prices even more once legislation takes effect.

Speaking at a Buc-ee’s gas station and convenience store in Daytona Beach, DeSantis said rising inflation is hitting Florida families hard. “It particularity hits blue collar families, people on fixed income, in a variety of ways,” he said.

Gas prices are particularly worrisome, he said. “It’s $3.34 here now. It’s $1.31 more than it was a year ago,” DeSantis said. “We have folks who are getting hammered by rising gas prices so we’re here to do something about it.”

DeSantis blamed the Biden administration for rising prices. “Obviously this is being driven by inflationary policies out of Washington. Florida’s not causing this.”

DeSantis said the loss of sales tax revenue will not hurt the state. “We’re in great financial shape. We have surpluses.”

The 2022 legislative session begins Jan. 11 and lasts 60 days.

