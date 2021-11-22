Bench in honor of Gabrielle Petito installed in North Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After weeks of planning, the bench honoring the life of Gabrielle Petito now sits in North Port near City Hall.

The design, featuring butterflies, has an inscription in memory of the 22-year-old woman who was tragically murdered on a cross country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. The pair had been living in North Port. A few weeks after her remains were found, Brian’s remains were found in Carlton Reserve.

A makeshift memorial was set up near City Hall in the days and weeks after her disappearance, but the Mayor of North Port said they wanted a more permanent reminder. Mayor Jill Luke became emotional as she talked about the loss of Gabby’s life and hoped the memorial may bring some peace.

“It was a little emotional coming out this morning and it was empty,” Luke explained as the space was cleared for the bench.

Now, the space is full with a place where people can reflect on the loss of an amazing young woman. The bench was placed there over the weekend.

Gabby’s father thanked the city for the tribute as his daughter’s story continues to touch lives.

A huge thank you to A Squared Fabricators for this amazing tribute bench to #GabbyPetito it is beautiful. Thank you to the residents of North Port. If you sit here and take a pic please use #GabbysBench. @Jim_Schmidt416 @Nikischmidt927 @TaraPetito @MaryWickman10 @gabbsfoundation pic.twitter.com/SZgbAll24q — joseph petito (@josephpetito) November 21, 2021

