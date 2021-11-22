Advertise With Us
29th annual car show brings classic Mustangs to Lakewood Ranch for a good cause

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, the 29th annual Ponies Under the Palms car show brought classic Mustangs to Lakewood Ranch.

The Mustang Club of West Central Florida hosted this charity that was open to all years, makes and models of Ford Powered cars and trucks.

The event lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and was an independently, outside judged car show.

Awards were presented in categories based on the year and make of the car.

It cost $25 to enter, and all proceeds benefitted Take Stock in Children and Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

