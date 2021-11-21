Advertise With Us
Windy conditions continue into Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Saturday shaped up quite cloudy across the Suncoast with a couple drops over rain but those clouds are breaking up for the overnight. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions for the overnight and pleasant temperatures in the upper 60′s.

Sunday will be quite similar in that there will be quite a few clouds and a stray shower or two. The best chances to see a rain drop are for the inland areas.

Winds continue to be quite breezy and will do so even as we head into this week as we will have multiple fronts pass through. This will reinforce chilly air for the Suncoast on Tuesday with highs in the 60′s.

By Thanksgiving winds will back down and sunny conditions will kick in with pleasant temperatures in the mid 70′s.

Partly cloudy for the overnight